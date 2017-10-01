HORRIFYING: Corbyn condems referendum violence as Catalan injury toll nears 350

A SPOKESPERSON for the Catalan regional government has stated that at least 337 people have been injured so far in clashes with police as they tried to vote in today’s referendum.

Most of the injuries sustained have been from police batons and rubber bullets fired during pro-referendum protests.

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn has joined First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon in condemning the violence today.

“Police violence against citizens in #Catalonia is shocking. The Spanish Government must act to end it now,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s Prime Minister, Charles Michel became the first Head of State to speak out on Catalunya.

“Violence can never be the answer! We condemn all forms of violence and reaffirm our call for political dialogue #CatalanReferendum #Spain,” he wrote.