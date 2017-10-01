WATCH: Spanish police violently suppress voters in Catalunya referendum

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 1 Oct, 2017 @ 12:15
1
SHARE

VIDEO footage has emerged of Spanish cops violently suppressing the Catalunya referendum.

In videos shared by the Guardian journalist Owen Jones, Cops can be seen hitting residents with batons and refusing them entry into polling stations.

Citizens can be seen being shoved down stairs by police as they force their way past.

Other footage shows riot police dragging sit-in protestors by their arms and legs.

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...