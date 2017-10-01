WATCH: Spanish police violently suppress voters in Catalunya referendum

VIDEO footage has emerged of Spanish cops violently suppressing the Catalunya referendum.

Another horrifying video I've been sent of the Spanish police suppressing the #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/n9SlbQdt7Q — Owen Jones???? (@OwenJones84) October 1, 2017

In videos shared by the Guardian journalist Owen Jones, Cops can be seen hitting residents with batons and refusing them entry into polling stations.

Here's a video I've been spent from Catalonia of the Spanish government suppressing the #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/bY48p2U0yJ — Owen Jones???? (@OwenJones84) October 1, 2017

Citizens can be seen being shoved down stairs by police as they force their way past.

Images that Madrid has been fearing as police uses force to remove young and old from voting stations. @FT pic.twitter.com/F09fpak5FI — Michael Stothard (@MStothard) October 1, 2017

Other footage shows riot police dragging sit-in protestors by their arms and legs.

