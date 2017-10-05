Spanish court bans Catalan parliament meeting in bid to block independence moves

SPAIN’S constitutional court has suspended a Catalan parliament meeting planned to further the push for independence.

Monday’s planned meeting would be ‘a breach of the constitution’, the court said.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont had declared he would call independence following last Sunday’s referendum, in which he claimed 90% of voters chose to secede from Spain.

“We have to apply the results of the referendum,” said Puigdemont.

“We have to present the results of the referendum to parliament.”

Today’s court decision upheld an appeal by Catalunya’s Socialist party, which opposes independence for the region.

The court agreed that allowing the parliamentary session would violate the party’s MPs’ rights.

Prior to the court’s ruling, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had said a declaration of independence would do ‘greater harm’.

“The best solution would be a return to legality and the swiftest possible confirmation that there won’t be a unilateral independence declaration,” he said.

Today’s court decision comes amid mounting tension following Sunday’s violent scenes.

On Tuesday, King Felipe of Spain blasted the independent movement, making no reference to heavy-handed tactics by the police, which left almost 900 injured in Catalunya.