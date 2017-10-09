MISSING: Fears growing for British mum on Costa del Sol not seen for two days after she was robbed and ‘left with nothing’

FEARS are growing for a British mother who missed her flight home from the Costa del Sol last week.

Linda Campbell, 56, has not been heard from since 8am on Saturday morning.

Campbell, from the Scottish highlands, was due to fly home from Malaga last Wednesday.

“She left her resort on Wednesday by bus transfer and went to the airport,” her son Michael Campbell told the Olive Press, “We had a message off a lady who said she had seen Linda at the airport distressed and that there was an ambulance in attendance after the airport security called them.

“But this lady isn’t sure if Linda got taken away to a hospital, so we are wondering if she did and that’s how she’s ended up in Torremolinos.”

Linda contacted her son’s partner in the early hours of Saturday by he has not heard from her since.

“She said she was at the Hotel Natalie, they let her stay in the lobby overnight,” added Michael, “this was friday through saturday, her bag had been stolen and she had nothing, she seemed really distressed and panicked.”

Anyone with information contact [email protected] or contact Michael Campbell at 00441854613075.