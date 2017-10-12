British girl who spent hundreds to meet Spanish holiday romance told it was ‘all a joke’ after arriving at airport in cruel ‘pull a pig’ prank

A DUTCHMAN has denied tricking a British woman he met in Spain into flying to Amsterdam for a ‘pull a pig’ joke.

Sophie Stevenson claims she was left ‘humiliated’ after being stood up at Amsterdam airport by Jesse Mateman, who sent her the message: “You were pigged, it was all a joke.”

But Jesse claims he would only have texted her that to describe how they had sex while in Spain.

The ‘Pull A Pig’ game involves a group of men going out and trying to pull the most unattractive girl. The ‘winner’ is the man who attracts the ‘ugliest’ one.



After denying any previous relationship with her, Jesse’s lawyer has now admitted the pair did have sex while they were in Barcelona.



The pair got close after being caught up in August’s terrorist attack and they had a brief one night stand.



He said: “If Mateman used the word pig in a text message to Stevenson – which he cannot remember – it could only have been sent during his stay in Spain and can only relate to the way in which they had sex.”



Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Sophie questioned what she would gain from making the story up.



She said: “It’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating. The only reason I’ve spoken out about this is because I don’t want this to happen to other girls.”

Sophie claims they had been texting since Barcelona and had discussed a long term relationship before the cruel prank.

But Jesse is now saying he plans to sue Sophie for what he says are untrue claims.

It comes after he claims he and his family have received abuse and threats online after the story went viral.