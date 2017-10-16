Gibraltar and Spain nautical expert Captain E.S. Geary receives Lifetime Achievemen award

A GIBRALTAR maritime expert with close links to Mallorca has been given a prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.

Captain E.S Geary received the honour at the International Maritime Club’s IMC 2017 Golden Shield Excellence Awards ceremony.

During an astonishing career in the maritime industry, chartered surveyor Geary has inspected vessels in ports all over the world, including Palma de Mallorca.

He recently identified key information in the Cheeki Rafiki case, which saw the deaths of four sailors.

Geary identified weakened keel bolts as the main cause of the yacht’s break-up in the mid-Atlantic.

He had previously worked as a US Coast Guard and a Captain in the Venezuelan Navy where he battled South American drug cartels, surviving several assassination attempts.