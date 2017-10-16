Gibraltar and Spain nautical expert Captain E.S. Geary receives Lifetime Achievemen award

International Maritime Club honours maritime US chartered surveyor

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 12 Oct, 2017 @ 14:33
0
SHARE

A GIBRALTAR maritime expert with close links to Mallorca has been given a prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.

Captain E.S Geary received the honour at the International Maritime Club’s IMC 2017 Golden Shield Excellence Awards ceremony.

LIFETIME HONOUR: Captain Geary (centre) in Venezuelan Navy uniform

During an astonishing career in the maritime industry, chartered surveyor Geary has inspected vessels in ports all over the world, including Palma de Mallorca.

He recently identified key information in the Cheeki Rafiki case, which saw the deaths of four sailors.

Geary identified weakened keel bolts as the main cause of the yacht’s break-up in the mid-Atlantic.

He had previously worked as a US Coast Guard and a Captain in the Venezuelan Navy where he battled South American drug cartels, surviving several assassination attempts.

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...