The Grand Casino Tour of Spain

Spain happens to be an excellent tourist destination and there are plenty of avenues for our tourist to spend time in this sunny Mediterranean country. Even though online gambling happens to be the preferred choice of the millennials, the experience of visiting a brick and mortar casino still has its own charm. Even in this regard, Spain happens to be a great destination with the country dotted with plenty of top casinos.

The number and the size of casinos in Spain may not be comparable with those in Las Vegas, but they would surprise the uninitiated traveller with its quantity and spread. There are more than 40 top institutions and there are more to come. The casinos in Spain are spread across the country, and they are even in popular tourist destinations like Ibiza.

Here is a list of the top casinos in Spain:

Casino Gran Madrid Colon

This is the largest casino in Spain and it comprises of a huge assortment of slot and table games. Besides, players can treat themselves to nightlife and an amazing dining experience. The casino is dominated by three main halls, which is where all the major action takes place. The casino has a large number of Roulette, baccarat, and blackjack areas. Even though there are a few poker options here, this casino is not too big on this regard. Hence, Casino Gran Madrid Colon may be ideal for a blackjack fan, who can use the multiple blackjack strategies to profit from this casino. This casino doesn’t offer poker but it is big on its blackjack, be sure to know your surrenders from your splits, before you arrive in the Spanish capital.

Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones

Another one of the casinos located in Madrid, the Gran Madrid Torrelodones has been quickly able to establish itself as one of the top gambling institutions in Spain. It is able to provide a huge number of facilities aside from an enormous number of gaming options. The slot games have the biggest presence at this casino, as players can go through more than 200 of the same. There is a substantial presence of the table games too. Yet, there are 18 different tables for American Roulette out of the total 50 tables. The casino also has three restaurants with live music on Saturdays.

Casino Marbella

Even though this casino is not massive in size, it features a great spread of games for all types of casino enthusiasts. The list of titles is dominated by the jackpot/videos slots which number in more than 100. The live table games have a decent presence with 20 offerings, although American Roulette tends to dominate proceedings just like in the other casinos in Spain. The casino comes with a decent amount of facilities with one restaurant, which happens to provide excellent food and service. The city of Marbella is renowned for a lot of global tourists and this casino manages to take advantage of the same.

Gran Casino Aranjuez

This casino is situated in the city of Aranjuez, which is just outside Madrid. It takes about 45 minutes to reach this casino from Madrid, and it is certainly not one of the biggest in Spain. Yet, friendly casino personnel make visiting this casino a memorable experience. There is a decent choice when it comes to games, as there are more than 60 different slots and 18 live table games. There is also a cardroom area meant for the poker players.

Gran Casino de Barcelona

This is a vibrant casino with all types of games – including the electronic slot games and table games. Regarded as one of the best casinos in Europe, the star of the show may be the large number of slot and table game options. There are more than 40 different types of video slots and video poker machines. The location of the casino in the vibrant city of Barcelona, which has a lot of cultural and historical importance, also makes for a great experience. The casino’s biggest advantages may be the strongest of table games, which are dominated by the American Roulette, Blackjack, and French Roulette.