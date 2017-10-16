Unbelievable property bargains are hard to beat in Casares

AS Marbella property prices soar, expats and locals are buying further and further along the coast.

More and more, areas like Estepona, Manilva and Casares are becoming the places to invest in a new or second holiday home.

But in Casares you’ll have to act fast, as news of the area’s sandy shores and fantastic food joints has already reached a growing number of investors, causing prices to begin to rise.

Below are two examples of the property bargains you can expect to find.

Casares del Sol two-bed (now reserved)

This light and airy two-bedroom apartment is a steal at €129,500.

It offers great views of the Casares hills and mountains while overlooking the community gardens and pool.

RESERVED: Two-bed apartment, Casares del Sol 1 of 7

It has marble floors throughout and comes complete with air conditioning, built-in wardrobes and fitted kitchen with a utility area.

You will also have a private parking space and lock-up storage room.

Meanwhile, blue flag beaches are just a two-minute drive away, or a 20-minute stroll.

And if you prefer the mountains, the traditional white-washed village of Casares is a five minute drive straight up the hill.

The town is one of the most unspoiled on the Costa del Sol and one of the last areas where you still get a sense of the real Spain.

And if that wasn’t enough, you are just a stones throw away from a microcosm of international and well known cuisine.

Some of the most sought after restaurants in the area include Arroyo Hondo, Venta Garcia, La Sal, The Forge and Venta Cozar.

The property is ideally located just 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 mins from Gibraltar.

Two-bed in Doña Julia

This new apartment is beautifully presented in the exclusive Doña Julia area of Casares, and is a great bargain at €230,000.

Doña Julia two-bed apartment 1 of 9

It has marble floors throughout and comes complete with a brand new kitchen with top brand appliances and a utility area.

The ground floor apartment also has its own garden, perfect for lovers of al fresco dining and those with children who like to play outside.

The communal area is also a sight to behold, with beautiful manicured gardens, huge communal pools and a large outdoor jacuzzi.

And being just five minutes from the coast and its spectacular beaches, this property won’t stay on the market for long.