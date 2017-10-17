ANOTHER pilot dead in Spain in mystery military plane crash

A PILOT has died this morning in Spain’s second fatal plane crash in a week.

Lieutenant Fernando Pérez Serrano, 26, suddenly crashed to the ground as the F-18 fighter jet was taking off from Torrejon de Ardoz airbase around 11am local time.

An investigation has been launched but the cause of the crash remains unknown.

It comes after a jet fighter from the Spanish military crashed last Thursday after an air display to celebrate national day.

The defense ministry confirmed the Eurofighter went down in Albacete, southern Spain, on its return to base.

Authorities said the pilot died in the accident which happened during a landing maneuver.