Huge designer shopping mall coming to Malaga in €115 million investment

A HUGE designer outlet shopping mall is coming to Malaga.

It comes after developer McarthurGlen won a building permit from the town hall to build a new 30,000 square meter centre.

The outlet mall will have 170 stores including some of the world’s most sought-after luxury brands, as well as international and local brands.

The retail scheme will be developed by McArthurGlen in partnership with Sonae Sierra and involve an investment of €115 million.

Construction will begin in the next few months, with the first phase delivering 100 stores by the end of 2018. “This is a very significant step in the development of the project,” said José Luis Arenas, Development Manager for McArthurGlen Spain.