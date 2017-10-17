JIHADI GALS: FBI helps capture young female ISIS recruiter in Spain dedicated to radicalising women

A YOUNG female ISIS recruiter has been cuffed in Spain with help from the FBI.

According to Spain’s Interior Ministry, the 21-year-old woman was arrested by Guardia Civil after allegedly recruiting other women to join the sick terrorist group ISIS in the Middle East.

The suspect is also accused of self-radicalization by consuming IS propaganda and establishing online networks with other jihadi activists, mostly women.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the woman this morning in Palamos, a coastal town in Catalunya, in an operation helped by the FBI.

The woman was allegedly part of a global network that police have been dismantling for TWO YEARS.

Spanish police have arrested 206 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below the maximum in mid-2015.