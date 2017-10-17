Palma’s Palacio de Congresos in line for prestigious Pritzker Prize

The €120 million building was recently unveiled by King Felipe and Queen Letizia

LAST UPDATED: 12 Oct, 2017 @ 16:06
PALMA’S Palacio de Congresos is in with a shout of winning one of the world’s most prestigious architecture awards.

The €120 million building, recently unveiled by King Felipe and Queen Letizia, is being entered for the Pritzker Prize, its director Ramón Vidal revealed.

Architect, Patxi Mangado, from Navarra, has also designed Pamplona’s congress hall.

The Grupo Melia runs the Palacio de Congresos and the adjoining hotel.

The building took eight years to complete and was one of the longest running recent construction projects in Mallorca.

