STORMS-A-BREWING: Rain and thunder coming to Andalucia

THUNDERSTORMS and rain are coming to Andalucia.

According to weather agency AEMET, more than one litre of rainfall per square metre will fall across the western half of the Iberian peninsular today.

It has also issued severe yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla.

While most of Malaga will be cloudy, it is expected to avoid the brunt of the thunderstorms and rain.

Temperatures will also noticeably drop over the next two days, in some areas by more than 10ºC.

Almeria and Murcia will be battered storm force 7 winds with yellow warnings already in place for Wednesday.

The Balearics are forecast to remain largely unchanged.