The Mallorca physical therapist who has worked with Lance Armstrong and Fabian Cancellara

Dr. Joe Arrindell travelled the world with Tour de France legends before setting up Care 4 Health

HE’S worked with some of cycling’s biggest names including Lance Armstrong and Jan Ullrich.

In cycling parlance Mallorca physical therapist Dr. Joe Arrindell Jr could be said to be wearing the yellow jersey.

The Palma Nova-based expert spent 20 years learning from the best and has a modern eye for hands-on therapy.

Dr Joe, of company Care 4 Health, has forged a new approach to sports therapy, combining tried-and-trusted techniques with modern technology.

“The world, as well as medicine has changed in the past 20 years, physical therapy should advance just as much,” Joe said.

“I think about the problem from the beginning instead of simply doing what out-dated textbooks say.”

While the doctor undertakes work anywhere – from Palma to New York – he insists clients won’t be sold sessions they don’t need.

“I don’t want to see people ten times, and usually they don’t need ten sessions,” he continued.

Originally from St Maarten in the Caribbean, Joe moved to Holland at the age of 19 and began his journey to become an osteopath.

Along the route, he has acquired a lengthy list of satisfied clients, including cycling’s fallen hero Armstrong as well as George Hincapie, and Ullrich of Germany.

He’s also recently worked with Paris Roubaix legend Fabian Cancellara, the former Swiss professional road racer nicknamed ‘Spartacus’.

Athletes of all levels, including triathletes, golfers, tennis players, have beaten a path to his clinic doors.

But it’s cycling that has sent him all over the world to work with teams and professionals at the highest levels including a role as osteopath for IAM professional cycling team.

Cathrine Løvaas was on holiday in Mallorca from Norway when a recurring back problem flared up; the first thing she did was call Joe.

“He has great social antennas, and knows how to communicate.” Cathrine told the Olive Press. “He has great energy, and delivers positive vibes. He listens to you, and uses an app on a tablet to explain the problem as he sees it.

“This gave me a better understanding of what he meant, and I am sure it will be helpful to others too.”

His clinic is as experienced as it is warm and inviting, getting to the problem and, more importantly, a solution as efficiently as possible.

Visit www.carefourhealth.com