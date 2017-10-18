Mallorca ‘boycott’ of Catalan goods set to harm Christmas food and drink sales

A BOYCOTT of Catalan goods by Balearic businesses and shoppers is set to hit Christmas goods.

Following this month’s referendum, restaurants and hotels announced a boycott on Catalan goods.

Mallorca business leader Bartomeu Servera admitted ‘dozens’ of companies are taking part.

He added Balearic export businesses may have to find alternative ports to Barcelona and Tarragona if the independence crisis intensifies.

Meanwhile, president of the Federation of Small and Medium Businesses of Mallorca (PIMEM), Jordi Mora, said Christmas food items are likely to be hit.

“It’s certainly something we have started to perceive in recent days,” he told El Mundo.

“Although it’s not a general trend, we are detecting these actions that are a consequence of all this noise that accompanies us. It’s not an agreeable situation.”

Cava companies Freixenet and Codorniu have reported worsening sales over recent Christmas as tensions build over Catalan independence.

“It’s not a position we share. We don’t believe you should transfer political problems to the consumer world,” said Mora.

“There has been problems between Catalunya and the Spanish government in the past and this will pass.”

However, he admitted: “I don’t know how long it will last this time.”