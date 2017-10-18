WATCH: Malaga flooded after heavy rainfall and storms

ROADS across Malaga city have become flooded following heavy rainfall and storms overnight and today.

Videos shared on Twitter show cars driving through deep bodies of water throughout the provincial capital.

Málaga de nuevo cortada por la lluvia pic.twitter.com/XRwGf90kjV — Coke (@CokeAranda) October 18, 2017

It comes after Malaga province was put on a yellow weather warning for today and tomorrow.

Rainfall has been expected to hit the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and the Axarquia the hardest by weather agency AEMET.

The worst will reportedly be over by late Thursday evening.

The weather agency also warned of a drop in temperature across the province.

From Friday to Sunday the temperatures will return in some areas to an enviable 28 degrees.