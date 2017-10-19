‘BEST SUMMER IN HISTORY’: Costa del Sol SMASHES tourism records as number of British visitors boom

THE number of tourists visiting the Costa del Sol this summer reached more than seven million for the first time ever.

According to the Turismo Costa del Sol and employment body AEHCOS, it is a 5.2% increase on last year.

Employment between June and September also rose by 8%.

The region is though to have raked in €7.15 billion this season, leading tourism boss Elías Bendodo to qualify this summer as ‘the best in history’, a sentiment that has been shared by Luis Callejón Suñé, head of employment body AEHCOS.

Aiport arrivals also increased by 1.6% while overnight stays went up by 2.36%.

The tourism surge is partly due to the confidence in the Costa del Sol demonstrated by foreign markets, which have experienced strong growth.

Undeterred by Brexit, the amount of British visitors jumped by 7% this year, while Nordic and German visitors also boomed.

The good results from the tourism sector leaves the province very close to reaching its targets and concluding the year with more than promising prospects in the short term.

Winter is also expected to break records, as between November and January, 12% more passengers are expected at Malaga airport.