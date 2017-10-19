IT’S OVER: Warm sunny weather returning to Costa del Sol after two days of rain and storms, reservoir levels up

THERE will be no more rain on the Costa del Sol this week, according to weather agency AEMET.

After two days of thunder and storms, the yellow weather alert has been called off and clouds are expected to clear.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 22C today before the sun comes out again tomorrow with highs of 25C.

Meanwhile the reservoirs are thought to have benefited from the rainfall, but it’s not sure by how much yet.

The Red Hidrosur has posted 72.70 liters per square meter in 24 hours in the La Concepción reservoir, which has gained 0.34 cubic hectometres in two days, from 35.22 to 35.56.

The Guadalteba reservoir has collected at least 46.20 liters, gaining 0.31 hectometers in two days, going from 38.12 to 38.43 hectometres.

While in the La Viñuela reservoir 41.20 liters per square meter have been collected, although the gain in water has been much lower, of 0.09 hectometres.