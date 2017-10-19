One tourist dead and 17 seriously ill after Mallorca Legionnaire’s disease outbreak

Palmanova hotel hit by outbreak of disease has water supply switched off

ONE tourist has died and 17 others were left seriously ill after an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Mallorca.

The 70-year-old man, who is believed to be Scottish, died a week ago after being taken ill in Palmanova.

Thirteen of the victims are British tourists, with eight of them having stayed at the same hotel.

Health inspectors confirmed there is bacteria at the hotel where the man who died was staying and have shut down its water supply.

The owner told the Olive Press the dead man had been holidaying at his hotel for 31 years.

“I was informed by the hospital, then I started to take action,” he said.

“The hotel is being disinfected and we are going to be closed until April. A few neighbours had the same problem. It is a resort problem.”

He added: “I knew the man for 31 years, he used to come in the autumn because he didn’t like the sun so much. He did not die exactly of that [Legionnaire’s]. It was three or four factors.”

A Jet2 spokesperson told the Olive Press it had moved its customers from the hotel following the outbreak.

“We can confirm that we were recently informed of reported cases of Legionnaires’ Disease at this particular hotel. Along with other tour operators we immediately transferred customers (including future bookings) to other hotels and put a stop on all sales to the affected hotel,” she said.

“Health authorities are still investigating this hotel and until we are assured that there is no risk to customers, these steps will remain in place.”

A Balearic government spokesperson said those who were ill were now recovering.

“All except three have been notified to us from the affected peoples’ countries of origin, as they developed their illness after they had completed their stay on the island,” the spokesperson said.

“The majority of those affected have recovered or are getting better, except a man aged 70 who was suffering several illnesses including diabetes, leukaemia and coronary heart disease and died in hospital on October 11.”

Authorities are now working with the police to carry out further investigations.

There have been 80 cases of Legionnaire’s reported in the Balearic Islands this year.

The disease is carried through contaminated water and can’t be transmitted between infected people.