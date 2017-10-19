Yorkshire lads’ pub beats out Spain’s best to become NUMBER ONE restaurant in the world

A PUB in Yorkshire has been named the best restaurant in the world by TripAdvisor.

The Black Swan in Oldstead, North Yorkshire, shot straight to the top in a list of fine dining restaurants compiled by TripAdvisor – an incredible feat considering it had never previously been listed in the rankings.

Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton, Oxfordshire, came second, while the Martín Berasategui in Lasarte-Oria, north-east Spain – which had been ranked first since 2015 – was placed fifth on the list.

The rankings are based on millions of customer reviews over a 12-month period.

It’s the first time a British restaurant placed first in the list since it began in 2012.

The Black Swan has a Michelin star and four AA rosettes.

It is run by the Banks family, who bought it as a struggling village pub in 2006.

Head chef Tommy Banks, who runs the pub with his brother and is the UK’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, described it as ‘a huge honour’ to win the award.

“What makes it really special is that it’s been awarded because of feedback from our customers,” he said.

The Banks family have lived and farmed in Oldstead for generations. “There’s an ‘Oldstead’ style; plenty of tradition and culture cut through with a modern earthy exuberance,” their website reads.

The TripAdvisor website describes their restaurant as: “A tantalising trip for the taste buds. This restaurant is truly a box of delights. The flavours, combinations of ingredients and skill in putting together the menu are joyous.”

A tasting menu costs €100 per person.

The Fat Duck, in London, placed 12th on the list, giving the UK three in the top 20.

SPAIN TOP RANKING

Spain has two restaurants in the top ten, fifth placed Martín Berasategui and Celler de Can Roca, in Girona, which placed 10th.

The Azurmendi restaurant, in Larrabetzu, placed 24th, meaning Spain has three in the top 25.

See the full list here.