You can now track your friends on WhatsApp in controversial new feature

YOU can now track your friends on WhatsApp as they move around on a personalised map.

The new feature, similar to Snapchat maps, is meant to make it easier to meet up with friends and let loved ones know that you’re safe.

Friends’ and family’s profile pictures will appear as an icon that will move around a Google-style interactive map.

In the latest version of the internet messaging app, the option to share your location will appear under the attach function when sending messages to a single person or group.

You can choose how long you want to share your journey and who with, and tap send.

Each person in the chat will be able to see exactly what you’re up to and if you’re running late.

If more than one person shares their location, they will appear on the same map.

Android and iPhone owners will start to see the option to share their location in the coming weeks.

The update has proven controversial for some.

Domestic abuse charities fear abusers will use the function to keep a tighter grip on their victims.

Snapchat’s similar Snapmaps had police fearing it could be used by kidnappers or stalkers as youngsters were being encouraged to share their locations.