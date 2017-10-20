PSOE and PP form pact to force Catalan regional elections in January

Pedro Sanchez and Mariano Rajoy unite as Madrid prepares to take direct rule

SPAIN’S PSOE and PP parties have vowed that Catalan regional elections should be held in January.

Rival political leaders Mariano Rajoy and Pedro Sanchez joined forces ahead of tomorrow’s emergency government cabinet meeting.

Rajoy’s government are set to start the process of triggering Article 155 to place Catalunya under direct rule.

Invoking Article 155 allows Madrid to force through new elections, with the PSOE backing the move.

“If Puigdemont would reconsider, which is still in his hands as President of the Generalitat [Catalan parliament], that would be fantastic,” said PSOE minister of equality Carmen Calvo.

Sanchez was ‘was absolutely clear that [the application of article 155 means] Catalonia must hold elections’, said Calvo.

Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras said the PP-PSOE move ‘was not the best way to advance’.

A meeting of Spain’s upper house, the Senate, to approve implementing Article 155 is scheduled for next Friday.

Rajoy is due to appear at tonight’s prestigious Princess of Asturias awards in Oviedo.