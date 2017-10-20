WHERE DOES SHE PUT IT?: Woman busted at Malaga airport with FIFTY ONE balloons of cocaine in her vagina, anus and stomach

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman has been caught trying to smuggle FIFTY ONE balloons of cocaine into Malaga airport.

According to police, the woman, from Brazil, had amazingly hidden the balloons INSIDE her body.

The arrest comes as part of an operation to combat the international drug trade that has seen a high inlfux of Class A drugs coming through Malaga airport.

Police have been scanning so called ‘hot flights’ from regions like South America, and looking for anyone suspicious who may be carrying drugs.

The woman was intercepted by Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil on her arrival in Malaga.

When asked why she was in Spain, she was unable to answer coherently and cops soon suspected she may have been carrying narcotics.

After performing tests – with positive results – the agents arrested her and transferred her to a hospital center.

The majority of the capsules were expelled in the hospital.

She had eaten 28, put 20 inside her vagina and three in her anus.

She has been charged with an alleged drug trafficking offence.

This joint operation between the National Police and Civil Guard has concluded with the seizure of 306 grams of cocaine distributed in 51 balloons and the arrest of a Brazilian citizen.