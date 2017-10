THE price of balsamic vinegar could rocket by almost 50% due to poor harvests.

The popular dressing is made from grape ‘must’, the cooked juice of grapes grown in Italy and Spain.

But a late spring frost and a very dry summer has led to a devastating crop failure.

The yield will be down 15% over the next year, leading to shortages and increased prices.

Trade journal The Grocer said ‘prices will change rapidly’ and that ‘an increase of 45% is not out of the question.’