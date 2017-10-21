More expats contributing to social security in Spain, figures reveal

20 Oct, 2017
MORE expats are working in Spain.

It comes as figures from September showed 4,779 foreigners contributed to social security, a 0.2% increase on the month before.

According to the employment ministry, it means 1,853,108 foreigners currently have a legitimate job in Spain.

It’s good news after July and August collectively lost more than 27,000 contributors to social security.
Of the total number of immigrants registered in Social Security at the end of September, 1,548,400 were listed as being employed, 299,596 as Self-employed, 4,972 work in the sea, and 140 in the coal industry.

