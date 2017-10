Spanish food company launches ‘diet avocados’

A SPANISH company has launched ‘diet avocados’.

Food giant Isla Bonita claims its new green-skinned fruits are slower to turn brown and contain only 70% of the fat of a normal avocado.

The Spanish Heart Foundation’s Food Health Programme has certified the new range.

Avocados can provide half your day’s fiber, folate, vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Packed full of essential nutrients, avocado benefits include improved heart health, hormone balance and better digestive health.

The oils provided by an avocado include oleic acid and linoleic acid and can help to prevent high cholesterol.