Family of Agnese Klavina missing from Costa del Sol FURIOUS as suspect in disappearance case allowed to fly home

THE family of missing expat Agnese Klavina are furious after one of chief suspects in the case was allowed to return to the UK just months before the trial date.

Brit Craig Porter, 37, has been allowed to travel home to witness the birth of his first child.

The judge at Malaga court described it as an ‘important’ moment and said he did not believe he was a flight risk.

Up to now, Porter and co-accused Wesley Capper had been ordered to present themselves to the court regularly in the run up to the Klavina trial, due to take place in Malaga next year.



Porter however, was allowed to leave Spain on October 20, but he must return by November 19, the court ruled.



Her family appealed the decision but failed to overturn the ruling.



A legal source close to the investigation told the Olive Press: “It is ridiculous, he is obviously never going to come back.



“How could they do this? Something very strange is going on, something’s not right.



“He is involved in the disappearance of Agnese and the mowing down of a woman last year, how could they let him walk free? It’s a joke!”



Porter is accused, alongside Capper, of being involved in the disappearance of Klavina, the girlfriend of former London club owner Michael Millis.

She disappeared from Aqwa Mist nightclub in Puerto Banus and was last seen being put in a car ‘against her will’ by Porter and Capper.



Early on in the investigation, Capper claimed he had dropped Klavina off near her summer rental apartment.

Porter claimed he fell asleep on the back seat of a Mercedes they left the club in before the drop-off.

They are now being prosecuted for aggravated unlawful detention after a report from a specialist Madrid crime squad.

It supported an earlier report by the Policia Local, which included the damning claims of a criminal psychologist.

The psychologist, who studied CCTV footage from Aqwa Mist’s car park, concluded that Klavina’s facial expressions and body language showed she had been forced to leave the club against her will.

The files also include CCTV images showing three unidentified men dragging a large suitcase on to Capper’s motorboat in Puerto Banus, Marbella.

The vessel left the port soon after Agnese vanished.

It was later seized by police in Cartagena 300 miles away before being checked for DNA.

Investigators fear Klavina is dead and that her body has been dumped in the sea.

Last March, Capper and Porter were both arrested after Capper mowed down and killed a Bolivian mother-of-five in a black Bentley, while high on drink and drugs.

As revealed by the Olive Press, Porter was a passenger in the vehicle, which drove straight from the scene in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella, to a nearby curry house, where they enjoyed a beer and two chicken tikkas.

Sources say the Klavina case will begin in Malaga next year, in around six months’ time.

