MISSING: Fears growing for teen who disappeared on Costa del Sol almost TWO WEEKS ago

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been missing on the Costa del Sol for almost TWO WEEKS.

Sorin Durac was last seen in Torremolinos 11 days ago (October 12).

Policia Local and Guardia Civil have now launched an online campaign as fears for the missing boy continue to grow.

The Romanian is described as having black hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

Police and the Spanish missing persons group SOS Disaparecidos have asked anyone with information to call 642 650 775 or 649 952 957, or dial 112, 062 or 091.