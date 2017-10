Twenty two migrant vessels have reached Balearic Islands this year

THIRTY African migrants have been arrested after two more boats landed on Mallorca shores.

Those arrested are all believed to be Algerian with one vessel containing 15 people found at Cap de Ses Salines early on Sunday morning.

A second boat was found in Ses Salines soon afterwards with a Guardia Civil search locating 15 more migrants.

All of those detained are adults apart from one minor.

It brings to 22 the number of migrant boats that have landed in the Balearic Islands this year.