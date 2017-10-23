What does Hitler have to do with the Catalunya independence movement?

Olive Press reader Robert Yareham argues that there are similarities between the Catalunya independence movement’s biggest hardliners and leaders of the Third Reich

TELL me what can a poor boy do when he is born in a small town in Austria with well below average height, a sickly disposition and persistent rumours of a Jewish grandfather?

Well, he can move to Germany and become more German than the Germans themselves, rewriting the family history so that he was no longer the son of an illegitimate father called Schicklgruber, who married his cousin for a start.

This deeply felt inferiority complex leading to a compulsive need to adopt a new personality and then take it to an extreme, often turning the mediocre into fire-breathing rabble-rousers, is known as the Steyr Syndrome, named after the town to which Hitler was sent in shame after failing miserably in his studies at his home town of Linz.

The Syndrome explains Hitler’s obsessive compensatory megalomania and may also explain what is happening in Catalonia today, where a once prosperous society has gone into a nose-dive spiral, at the head of which are a group of people who trumpet the cause of Catalan nationalism, despite, or because, they are barely Catalans themselves.

One of the loudest is Gabriel Rufian, who dropped the incriminating Spanish ‘Juan’ from his legal name, and is known for his explosive excesses in the Spanish parliament, a bit of a Norman Tebbit without the manners. This might have something to do with his grandfather, who had to be returned to his native Andalusia in a straitjacket after a nervous breakdown while on military service.

Yes, that’s right, Andalucia, cradle of Catalan secessionism, where both of Rufian’s parents and all his ancestors were born.

Number one on the election list for the separatist candidacy was Raül Romeva i Rueda, who managed to overcome the indignity of being born and raised for the first humiliating nine years of his life in nefarious Madrid by becoming one of the most intransigent of those who are now turning their backs on Spain.

David Fernandez is another leader of CUP, whose parents immigrated to Catalonia, in this case from León and Zamora. Fernandez, like many of his cohorts wants to repay his parents’ sacrifices by depriving them of their Spanish nationality and pension.

Another well-known face is the Catalan MP Anna Gabriel, whose clenched fist in Parliament is one of her more subtle gestures and whose parents are from Huelva and Murcia. She is also one of the representatives of CUP, whose vote enabled Carles Puigdemont to become President.

The CUP is clearly anti-capitalist and anti-system, although their greatest contribution to parliamentary activity seems to be more a question of carefully crafted flea market fashion-sense than philosophy.

Puigdemont loves Catalonia so much that he married a Rumanian, who frequently seems even more committed to independence than her husband. Puigdemont had hoped for support from countries like France, however, the differences with President Macron are too great to overcome; Puigdemont is 15 years older than his wife, whereas Macron is twenty years younger than his. What would they talk about?

It is Puigdemont who has decided to climb a mountain in search of a better tomorrow; unfortunately it is a mountain of rubble of what remains of the once prosperous Catalan economy, an economy based upon a strong private sector, from which practically none of the current Catalan leaders come.

The Catalan government has been quick to learn the lessons of controlling the media and has its own versions of Der Stürmer.

The publicly owned TV company TV3 plays the part of Goebbels to a tee, for example showing the Mel Gibson film ‘The Patriot’ the evening before the illegal referendum. Also, most newspapers carried the heart rending story of Marta Torrecillas, whose fingers were broken one by one by an evil Spanish policeman.

When it later turned out that she didn’t in fact have a single broken finger, most serious papers carried that story too, except for the Catalan English language paper Catalonia Today, set up by the Catalan government to plead its case to foreigners, which maintains the original story prominently in its digital version. You may not be surprised to learn that the ‘newspaper’s’ editor is none other than Marcela Topor, who may have got the job because she isn’t a native speaker of English, or maybe because she is Puigdemont’s wife.

Like Hitler, the Catalan Nationalists, who are mostly both Nationalist and Socialists who have wished good riddance to the hundreds of private companies fleeing Catalonia, use familiar methods; mass rallies with a striking flag and the chanting of slogans; moving anthems, in this case Els Segadors (‘the reapers,’ with some disturbing lyrics about cutting down their enemies with sickles; although to be fair not a single hammer is mentioned), referring to an idyllic agricultural heritage which none of today’s leaders have any experience of whatsoever.

Forcing shops to close and painting the buildings of their political enemies with threats and insults are also in vogue (one of their supporters even went so far as to hope on Facebook that the opposition leader Ines Arrimadas be gang raped. Apparently a single rape was not considered sufficient in the new Catalan utopia.)

To be fair, there are some pure Catalans among the secessionists. La Junquera is the last town before leaving Catalonia and entering France, and there to turn off the lights when the last company leaves is Oriol Junqueras, Vice President of the Catalan government.

Junqueras is the first European politician since World War II to drag genetics into politics, explaining the Catalan desire to free itself from Spain in terms of genetic differences. Junqueras himself is a fine example of the Master Race; with his excessive kilos, balding pate and wonky eye he bears a remarkable resemblance to Herman Goering in all but the shabby uniform.

The President of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, is much more moderate and merely states that those parties that are not in favour of independence are not Catalans. This may explain why she bends, breaks and ignores the laws of her own statutes to get her way when faced with the protests of so much Untermensch.

The man who got the current crisis off to a bold beginning was ex-President, Artur (born Arturo) Mas, who is also a pure Catalan, as is his wife Helena Rakòsnik, in whose family mansion in the Castilian province of Soria, the family usually spends its summers.

Hitler certainly caused an impression on the German people and after 1933 very few people joked about his origins or stature; and his legacy is assured and his book still read by those who want to know how to overcome such inconveniences as freedom and democracy, and to deal with their own insecurities and lack of identity. We can only hope that the silent majority opts not for waving ranks of massed Spanish flags, a new phenomenon not seen here since the World Cup, but that they respond with moderation and common sense as is the Spanish way, and that we won’t get fooled again.