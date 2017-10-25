DUTCH COURAGE: We speak better Spanish after an alcoholic drink, study confirms

IT’S something we have all known for a long time… our language skills improve dramatically after a drink or two. Now’s it’s been scientifically proven.

It came after a group of German language students were tested speaking Dutch, some after a few beers and some not.

All 50 were asked to conduct an oral exam with a Dutch native, with those who drank alcohol having a better fluency, specifically with better pronunciation.

The alcohol was confirmed to have lowered inhibitions, making it easier for some people to overcome nervousness or hesitation.

It also noted that too much alcohol can have the exact opposite effect, slowing down brain functions.

The study was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.