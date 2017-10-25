León chosen as centre of gastronomy for Spain in 2018

A new city has been selected as the event moves into it's seventh year.

LEÓN has been chosen at the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy for 2018.

Under the slogan ‘Food of the Kings’ the city’s gastronomic identity will includes extraordinary dry meat, cheeses, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

More than 155 activities will be planned throughout the city with a particular focus on tapas.

The city has the most bars in Spain and a Michelin star restaurant called Cocinandos.

It will be taking over the crown from Huevla and is the seventh city to hold the event since its inception in 2012.