Two women seen filming porno shoot in Sevilla outside government buildings

A PAIR of brazen foreigners are believed to have been involved in an outdoor porno shoot in Spain’s most catholic city.

Police are now probing whether the two naked women, who ‘spoke in a foreign language’ carried out sex acts in front of children in tourist hotspots in Seville.

The pair were seen wearing bondage gear and frollicking in the back of one of Sevilla’s horse-drawn carriages.

A cameraman and a director are seen guiding the two women to a park in front of a governmental building outside San Telmo Palace.

Anyone committing such acts in front of minors could face up to a year in prison.