EXCLUSIVE: British expats demand urgent local investment after discovering Costa del Sol town hall sitting on €64 MILLION

EXPATS are demanding urgent local investment after they discovered that Mijas town hall has been sitting on a cash mountain worth €64 million.

In particular, the group insist the town must invest in a ‘much-needed’ donkey shelter, as well as better disabled access and a full clean up of the Torrenueva river.

“It’s incredible that despite the donkeys sitting out in the blazing sun all day in summer, nobody at the town hall thought of spending some of that huge sum on helping them.

“It is a disgrace and has ruined the village with nothing being done,” said Dutch local Edith Farminer, 53.

Her call to action was joined by British expat Suzanne Hughes, 63, who insisted the river had not been cleaned up for years resulting in people using it as a rubbish tip.

“Why have they got so much money save up not being spent?” he asked.

According to former mayor Angel Nozal the huge surplus has come as a big surprise to his party the PP.

He said he and his colleagues are at a loss to where the vast sum has come from as there have been no recorded sales of land.

He failed to understand why the current Ciudadanos mayor Juan Carlos Maldonado is not putting the money to good use to build a new health clinic.

“We believe this might have come from payments or the sale of a big plot of land, but we are in the dark like most local residents,” said Nozal.

The Olive Press has seen a leaked document that appears to show that €64,246,748 is currently sitting in town hall coffers.

The paper understands that the money may have come in despite a new law that states town hall coffers can only increase by 1% year-on-year.

Mijas lawyer Mario Bravo said: “We asked what they are going to do. By law, they must pass a new budget with this new maximum figure, but they simply say that ‘we will see’.”

The town hall has yet to respond.