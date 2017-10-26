Jack Daly claims excel currencies are future of money transfers

Excel currencies will let you know exactly how much they make with every money transfer.

A CHANGE is afoot for the many who transfer money to and from Spain.

For years the money transfer industry has been plagued with hidden exchange rates, commissions and transfer fees. I’m sure many of you who are reading this article can relate to this…



Have you ever wondered how much is made when you transfer money overseas? Or

Thought, ‘How can I be sure that I’m truly getting a good deal and I haven’t fallen for the big marketing campaigns’?



The only way to be certain that you are getting a fair and consistently great exchange rate, is to know how much the money transfer company is making, right?!



At Excel Currencies, we have taken our transparent product that is used by our corporate customers and have given it to our personal customers. The customer will see what we make as a company before they agree to the exchange rate.

This transparent approach has led to an increase in customer loyalty and a 60% increase in unprompted customer referrals (the latter a pleasant shock to us).



It’s clear that customers want to refer a company they trust to offer the best deal all the time and not some of the time.



Why did we feel now was the right time to offer this?



Some 14 years ago, when we first started in business, many customers were unaware what the mid-market price was. So, to even mention it would more often than not confuse matters. However, today this is certainly not the case.

Our customers today have evolved with the internet and the ability to easily access FX rates online.



Our goal as a company is this – Firstly, reduce our marketing spend. Secondly, this allows us to improve our exchange rates. Thirdly, we then ask our customers to speak about our brand on Trustpilot and other social media platforms because this is far more valuable than us trying to say it ourselves.



We have a special offer for readers of the Olive Press too, if you contact us before the 14th November you can receive up to £200 cash back on your first transfer.

