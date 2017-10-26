Welcome to PURE: Duquesa port’s newest centre for enhanced beauty

WE are permanent makeup artists who are passionate about our work.

We have recently opened our new permanent makeup studio located in the heart of Duquesa Port.

We truly believe that permanent makeup should look soft, natural and enhance your own beauty. It is not a substitute for party makeup.



Every face, eyebrows, eyes and lips are unique. Therefore we don’t follow certain rules but adapt to every customer’s individuality.

We are here to enhance what nature gave you.

Don’t try to follow fashion and create something that does not suit your face. Every woman is beautiful and we only help to enhance that beauty.

We aim to help you make the most of your natural beauty. Why draw on brows or eyeliner, for example, which will most likely melt off in the Spanish sun a few hours later.

We are passionate about providing the highest quality services for our customers. We are thoroughly trained via PMU (permanent makeup artist) artist education courses, which include a full hygiene course and exam, as required by Spanish authorities. We never stop learning as new methods and technologies are constantly appearing. We are attending master classes and world famous congress meetings within the PMU world.

We are often asked if we perform micro-blading. This is work performed with blades made up from multiple needles which cut your skin whilst applying colour underneath it. The answer is No! We use a single needle which can create beautiful classic or shadowy eyeliner, lip blush, with or without lip line and eyebrows in hair stroke or shading technique.

This is something which micro-blading cannot achieve.

In the PMU community we know some amazing micro-blading artists who create stunning pieces of art. Unfortunately this is very rare. More often than not we see people performing micro-blading treatment after a 1-2 day course without proper experience and knowledge. This can cause permanent scars on clients’ faces. Unfortunately some people are after quick and easy money and not dedicated to high quality work.

We highly recommend to all people who are thinking about permanent makeup to get enough information about all methods and make the right decision for them. It’s important to always see HEALED works of an artist before making their decision.

Ladies, please don’t be drawn in by clever marketing words. Do your research. Ask questions. Come for a FREE consultation and we will always try to help you make the decision which is right for you! We will never try to sell you a service which we believe you do not need.

We will be happy to help you and answer your questions. Please contact us for an appointment or consultation. We look forward to seeing you all in our new beautiful studio in Duquesa Port.