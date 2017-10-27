Artà is largely unaffected by mass tourism and could be perfect for tranquil home, writes Amanda Butler

SITUATED in a valley in the Llevant region close to the north-east coast, Artá is an ancient town sitting against a dramatic backdrop of rolling Serres de Llevant mountains and beautiful countryside.

Its origins are lost in time with traces of prehistoric, Roman and Moorish remains. Still relatively untouched by mass tourism its Fortress and Sanctuary of San Salvador sits high on a hill overlooking the town, built during the Muslim reign, and well worth the climb up for the view alone.

Things to do

The centre of Artá is a mix of tree-lined avenues and small alleyways winding up to the Sanctuary – pleasant to wander around offering a mix of artisan shops selling ceramics and textiles, braided palm leaf bags, and numerous boutiques and cafes. Restaurants cater to most tastes, albeit mostly for a Mediterranean diet.

Their support for a sustainable touristic model makes Artà the home for a Natural Park and a Marine Reserve. With 25 kilometres of coastline preserved in its natural state – this area offers some of the most stunning un-touched beaches on the island including Calas Torta Mitjana and Estreta.

Popular with hikers and cyclists there’s lots of beautiful paths and quiet country roads to explore. In addition to the beautiful beaches the Coves dÁrta are worth a visit, located 5km southeast of Arta and the ancient site of Ses Paisses is just 1km away, one of Mallorca prehistoric talayotic villages dating back as far as 1000 BC.

Artás biggest festival of Sant Antoni dating back to 1581 takes place on January 16th and 17th, and features dancers with cardboard horses strapped to their hips, however they celebrate their main festival of their patron Saint Sant Salvador during the first week of August. The town also celebrates an autumnal fair is held on the second Sunday of September. The market is held on Tuesday mornings.

Living in Artá

For truly authentic country living Artá is a perfect location – an idyllic mix of quiet countryside, a beautiful historic town and stunning beaches close by. Approximately 60 minutes from Palma by car, this area offers much better value for money than the southwest, with prices starting from around €100,000 for a 2 bedroom apartment, country homes requiring renovation from €300,000 up to the most expensive detached finca at €5 million.

Property of the week

Restored historic finca with beautiful views towards the Sanctuary, walking distance to town.

4 Beds ? 4 Baths ? 750 m² Living ? 137000 m² Plot ? €3,650,000 ? Ref: 06062

Exclusive property located just outside Artà, with an estate of nearly 140.000m2. This fine Majorcan country home has been tastefully restored and sits in complete tranquility and privacy less than 20 minutes walk from the town.

Featuring an original olive press, beamed ceilings, large living room, dining room and library, with quaint country kitchen – this is a truly beautiful country home. The house is surrounded by several open terraces with fantastic views to the surrounding green hills and has a lovely covered dining terrace.

There are beautiful mature gardens with fountains and pergolas, and a large swimming pool overlooking the valley towards the sea. Moreover there is a renovated stable and several outbuildings that could be converted into guest or staff accommodation.

For enquiries please go to www.mjcassociates.net, email: [email protected] or tel: 690075169 Amanda J Butler.