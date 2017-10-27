BREAKING: Catalunya parliament votes to declare independence from Spain

LAST UPDATED: 27 Oct, 2017 @ 15:14
CATALUNYA’S Parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain.

Pro-independence MPs cheered as the result was announced moments ago.

It comes as Madrid was considering options to strip Catalunya of its powers and impose direct rule over the wealthy region.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called for ‘calm’ in Catalunya, promising that ‘the rule of law will restore legality’ in the region.

 

The European Commission has refused to comment on the result of the vote.

Meanwhile pro-independence demonstrators celebrate the result in the streets of Barcelona.

More to follow…

