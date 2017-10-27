Breaking misconceptions: Monkeys don’t eat bananas

The sugar in bananas can end up giving monkeys health problems like diabetes.

DID you know that monkeys very rarely eat bananas?

According to Bioparc Fuengirola, it’s a common misconception thanks to Hollywood films and circuses.

Primates were first given the yellow fruit in the earliest zoos but they are actually too high in sugar and giving monkeys too many can give them health problems like diabetes.

Studies of different zoological parks with primates have shown that a low sugar diet reduces aggressiveness and increases reproduction and survival of offspring.

“We make sure we research our monkeys’ natural habitats and replicate the nutrients that they would get in the wild,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s extremely important as natural diets vary widely between the likes of chimpanzees and orangutans.”