Conferences and cruises to be diverted to Palma de Mallorca as Catalan crisis continues

Travel agencies receiving requests from customers to be diverted to ports other than Barcelona

PALMA ports and conference centres are set for a boost due to the Catalan crisis.

Event organizers MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) have announced that congressional events due for Barcelona will be diverted to other cities.

Conventions and cruise ships will also be dispersed, many to Palma, over concerns that tourist areas and ports can not be secured in the unfolding Catalan crisis.

Lisbon, Berlin and Frankfurt have already taken on some conventions that have been cancelled in Barcelona.

Many travel agencies are receiving requests from customers to be diverted to other ports instead of a stopover in Barcelona.

Palma is expected to pick up a good portion of their tourism.

Low-cost airlines are also making strategic decisions regarding Barcelona, pulling flights out of the politically charged city.