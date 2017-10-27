Mallorca Blue activists post video showing more burned plastic on Palma beach

Used sanitary towels and waste strewn across Can Pere Antoni

ACTIVISTS have been forced to highlight the continued pollution on a popular Mallorca beach.

Mallorca Blue posted a video from Can Pere Antoni showing more burned plastic which the group claims had been in the sea for three months.

The film also showed used sanitary towels that had washed up on the shore.

“The worst is not what you can see, it’s what is invisible,” said a spokesperson.

Can Pere Antoni sits next to the Palacio de Congresos which was recently inaugurated by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The beach recently lost its blue flag over burned plastic believed to be used in the rebuilding of Palma Port.