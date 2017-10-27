Spain’s biggest porn star files sex abuse claim after ‘doctor felt his genitals to treat an ear infection’

SPAIN’S biggest porn star is seeking damages after a doctor allegedly felt his genitals to treat an ear infection.

Nacho Vidal was in Colombia shooting a porn version of the hit Netflix series Narcos when he began suffering from an extreme earache.

He was taken to the elite medical centre Clinica Country in Bogota.

But the male consultant who examined the star, ‘asked him to put his pants down and began to touch’, according to lawyer for Vidal Daniel Mendoza.

Mendoza said Nacho was ‘a little surprised’ and had an erection because ‘Nacho is Nacho’.

Another doctor told Vidal that at no time did his genitals need to be touched.

“That’s when Nacho was outraged,” said Mendoza, leading the star to file a suit for sexual abuse last week.

Mendoza added: “He may be a porn actor, but he is a human being who deserves to be respected.”

The private clinic said the doctor has been suspended while it carries out its own investigation. The doctor has denied any wrongdoing.

It added that the patient responded well to the treatment, ‘which he attended with a companion’.

The Spanish star has worked in the porn industry for more than two decades and has made more than 1,500 films in Europe and the US.