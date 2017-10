THIS is the moment Catalunya MPs voted to declare independence from Spain.

The Catalan Parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain pic.twitter.com/RolsTH47Mp — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 27, 2017

Pro-independence MPs can be seen standing and cheering as the result is read out.

The European Commission has refused to comment while prime minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy has vowed to enforce the ‘rule of law’ in the region.