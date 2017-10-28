Arrival Yachts charity football match raises more than €6,000 for Parkinson Support Group Mallorca

Magaluf event paired Radio One eleven against Yachties team

LAST UPDATED: 26 Oct, 2017 @ 12:41
AN Arrival Yachts charity football match has raised over €6,000 for the Parkinson Support Group Mallorca.

TEAM GAME: Yachties and Radio 1 players help raise €6,000

The Magaluf event paired a crack Radio One eleven against an elite Yachties side.

Live performances from the Pauline Quirke Academy and the Baleares International College Choir kept guests entertained.

“All the support, kindness and love that everyone has shown to the  Parkinson Support Group  is very much appreciated,” said Arrival Yachts’ Marta Stefaniak.

“We are truly grateful to everyone for the contribution to this project and we look forward to meet you next year!”

Radio One ran out 6-4 winners in the footie.

