A NEW €1.5 million training centre for professional sailors is set to be built in Alcudia.

Work on the nautical school is set to start in 2018 and be completed by the first half of 2019.

Courses would start in time for the 2019-2020 academic year, the government of the Balearic Islands announced.

There are already two training centres for nautical professionals on the island, with one in Palma and one in Mao.