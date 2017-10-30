British tourist beaten and thrown in sea by Mallorca gang of muggers

A BRITISH tourist was thrown into the sea after a gang of robbers attacked him in Palma.

The victim and his friend, both aged around 25, were confronted by two men and three women on Paseo Maritimo at around 5am.

The group kicked and punched the pair before hurling the Brit into the water.

Ultima Hora reported that one of the five assailants was trying to steal a victim’s wallet and that some of the group filmed the assault on their phones.

Passers-by helped the victim from the water.

It was reported he was bleeding heavily from a head wound.

Witnesses are now helping police with their investigations although the identity of the attackers is not yet known.