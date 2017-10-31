Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont in Belgium and could make political asylum claim

The axed Catalan leader flew to Brussels as Spain’s Attorney General demanded he was charged with rebellion, sedition and misuse of public money.

Puigdemont could face more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

Theo Francken, Belgium’s immigration minister, has said granting asylum ‘was not out of the question’.

Puigdemont’s lawyer Paul Bekaert has refused to rule out requesting political asylum.

“He has full rights to be here, there is nothing against him at this moment,” Bekaert said.

“We’re keeping all options open – nothing has been decided.”

La Sexta has reported that Puigdemont travelled to the Belgian capital with five of his ministers.

Madrid took control of Catalunya’s civil service, government and police force on Monday.

It came after it activated Article 155 to begin stripping Catalunya of its political powers.

The central government has also called fresh regional elections for December 21.