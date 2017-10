AN earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Gulf of Cadiz this morning.

The quake struck at 12.10am but was not felt by the population.

The National Geographic Institute said the quake was ‘quite strong’ but was not felt as it was 12km deep.

It is the fourth earthquake in Cadiz in the past 48 hours.

The previous three were not as strong as this morning’s.