Manilva has the lowest unemployment rate in Malaga province, new figures reveal

MANILVA has the lowest unemployment rate in Malaga.

With 16.02% of people out of work, it is the municipality of between 10,000 and 40,000 residents with the lowest amount of people without jobs (1,076).

It is followed by Alhaurin de la Torre, where 18.79% of people are unemployed, according to figures from business portal datosmacro.com.

In municipalities with more than 40,000 residents, Marbella has the lowest unemployment rate, but as a percentage it is still higher than Manilva at 16.04%.

Manilva town hall said while the results have seen a steady decline in unemployment – from 18.88% in 2008 – the ‘fight must continue’.

Mayor Mario Jimenez said ‘if you take these figures with those from before the economic crisis, there has not been such an outstanding decline’.

He added: “With unemployment one can not feel satisfied until all people have a job, so, although the results with respect to the past are more promising, we have to fight because families still have an unworthy economic situation.”

He said the town hall is beginning several programmes to promote employment, including training courses, job exchanges and a direct line with business networks.

The data from the Andalucian Employment Service for the month of September show that of the 1,076 unemployed in Manilva, 583 were women and 493 were men.

The age group with the highest unemployment rate is 45 to 49 years old. And more than 56% of these unemployed had a secondary education.

The sector in which a higher percentage of unemployment is registered is that of services with 71.38% followed by that of construction with 12.55%.

Of the total contracts signed in September, 375 were temporary and only 20 permanent.

The sector with the highest number of contracts was the services with 159 contracts.

Specifically, among men, 23% were hired as a waiter and in the case of women, 28% were employed in the cleaning service.