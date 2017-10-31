The Costa del Sol hotspot where you can get a villa, pool and private garden for under €300,000

TELL a prospective expat that you can get a villa, huge swimming pool and a private garden for under €300,000 in Marbella and they would most probably laugh in your face.

But just 30 minutes west, you can get all of this for just €290,000.

In Sabinillas, in Manilva, this detached home comes with all the above and is just a few minutes walk from the beach.

It’s ideal for expats and locals alike, being just a stone’s throw away from the beach promenade filled with restaurants, bars and ice cream parlours.

Set on its own private plot, the house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an ample kitchen with breakfast bar, air-conditioning/heating, a large roof terrace and a private driveway and carport.

Meanwhile, this 3 bedroom apartment on the La Noria IV beach front urbanisation is another Sabinillas bargain at just €185,000.

The apartment has 3 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and terrace with sea views, and is sold fully furnished and ready to move into.

It also comes complete with an underground parking and store room.

The La Noria IV urbanisation has well maintained , mature gardens, a beautiful swimming pool and children’s pool, 2 paddle tennis courts and a children’s play area with swings and slides.

It offers stunning mountainous views and is a just a few minutes walk from the beach and restaurant-packed promenade.